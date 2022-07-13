Nathaniel O. Wilkins to be recognized as America’s Active and Ageless Man
by Fran BriggsMIAMI, FL, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fitness and health expert, extraordinaire will be recognized as America’s Active and Ageless Man. The award-winning publicity firm, eMediaCampaigns! will appoint Nathaniel O. Wilkins next month. The inaugural America’s Active and Ageless Man award will be presented on Baby Boomers Recognition Day, August 17, 2022.
The Miami, Florida resident is in his mid-60s, stylish, and decidedly handsome. Wilkins will serve as spokesperson, trainer, and model during his reign. He will be responsible for setting the daily tone and direction for enlightening, educating, and empowering men in the area of men’s health.
"Health and fitness enthusiasts have something to look forward to,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Nathaniel O. Wilkins. “His infectious enthusiasm, energy, business, and personal ethics are incomparable. The public—and men in particular, will benefit profusely as he represents America's Active an Ageless Man.”
After 27 years as a Parks and Recreation administrator, Wilkins managed fitness programs at five-star hotels in spas. He is devoted to medical wellness and healing.
The Navy veteran has a B.S. in Recreation Administration and an M.S. in Public Administration. He is an expert in nutritional fitness, physical fitness, mental fitness, and elements of living a healthy lifestyle. He is also certified as a Functional Aging Specialist, Titleist Golf Fitness Specialist, Stretch Zone Practitioner, and holds many more certifications including Spin, TRX, and Group Fitness.
He is also an award-winning author who is on a mission to change the narrative around Men’s health—especially as it pertains to aging. As the co-creator and founder of The Ageless Workout, The Now Group Inc., Panache fitness, and several other healing companies, he adds to the lives of baby boomers daily.
Nathaniel O. Wilkins has been described as likable, relatable, and knowledgeable. The health and fitness expert easily and effectively articulates and reflects the spirit of most brands. He is available to represent, promote, and present products and services to high-end clients and everyday consumers. For more information including audio, print, sponsor and partnership opportunities with Nathaniel, please contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or call 928.275.1342
