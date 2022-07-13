Nominations of NYC Independent Film Festival New York
13th Edition at the Producer's Club, ManhattanNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's nominations for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and others at the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival are listed below. the festival organization, art director and curators congratulate all nominees with their recognition and hope to see everyone back next year. Next edition will be from June 11 to 18, 2023.
Nominees for Best Animation
Ixestum, by Kipp Jarden (US)
Tango Through Life, by Zsofia Opra-Szabo (Canada)
Barking Orders, by Alexander Tullo (US)
Nominees for Best Short Films
Joutel, by Alexa-Jeanne Dubé (Canada)
Mountain, by Yuwei Du (US)
Human Trash, by Aitor Almuedo Esteban (Spain)
Nominees for Best Director
José Luis Aparicio for Tundra (Cuba)
Patrick Alcedo, for They Call Me Dax (Canada)
Fernando Rodriguez, for For my daughter (US)
Nominees for Best Short Documentary
34 Carmine St., by Beatriz Browne (US)
Conducting Life, by Diana Moore (US)
Hans + Liv, by Mari Bakke Riise (Norway)
When I Get Grown, Reflections of a Freedom Rider, by Chris Preitauer (US)
Nominees for Best Documentary Feature
Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution and Islam, by Nefise Özkal Lorentzen (Norway)
A.I. At War, by Florent Marcie (France)
Front Stage and Back, by Charlie Williams (US)
I Am Gen-Z, by Liz Smith (UK)
Nominees for Best Cinematography
Alex Felipe, for They Call Me Dax (Canada)
Yollotl Gomez Alvarado, for Concertina (Canada)
Patrick Perez Vidauri, for Townhouse Confidental (US)
Nominees for Best Narrative Feature
Dead man can't live, by Ezekiel Montes (Spain)
The Birthland, by Proshoon Rahmaan (Bangladesh)
Between Roots and Wings, by Wlado Herzog & Gabriel Muglia (Brazil)
Nominees for Best Mid-Length Narrative Film
Huazi and Cat, by Wanrong Li (China)
Cloud Cuckoo Country, by Aim-ei Polpitak (Thailand)
Medulla, by Rudi Brekelmans (Netherlands)
Nominees for Best Super Shorts
It's Better to Save Trouble, by Jianhao An (US)
Rouge, by Ilann Ivan-Rey (France)
The Elephant Gown, by Raheim Robinson (US)
Nominees for Best Actor
Thami Buti in Lefa (South Africa)
Lee Tyler in Townhouse Confidental (US)
Christopher Bustos in For My Daughter (US)
Nominees for Best Actress
Jearnest Corchado in Raise Your Hand (US)
Maura Haias in Between Root and Wings (Brazil)
Peiwen Ling in Mountain (US)
Nominees for Best Art/Experimental Film
Venus, by Vivian Giourousis (US)
No One, by Eliot Lee Hazel (US)
The Three Building Blocks, by Miguel Thomé & Fernanda Pompermayer (Brazil)
Nominees for Best Mixed Genre
Face, by Yurie Yano (Japan)
Fear, by Fella Cederbaum (US)
The Homecoming of Princess, by Ziyuan Chen (US)
Nominees for Best Script
Mari Bakke Riise, for Hans + Liv (Norway)
Carlos Melian for Tundra (Cuba)
Jessica Rae for Raise Your Hand (US)
Stay tuned for future press releases about the winners. The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York will be from June 11 to 18, 2023 at the Producer's Club at West 44 St and 9th Ave in Manhattan.
