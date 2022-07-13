Meat Products Market Players Focus On Customer Convenience By Offering Ready-To-Eat Meals

Meat Products Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Meat Products Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for ready-to-eat food that also includes meat foods increased, thus resulting as an emerging trend in the meat products market. According to the meat products industry overview, busy lifestyles are keeping people away from cooking meals; therefore, many of them are dependent on ready-to-eat foods as it saves time and energy. Ready-to-eat meals are available as frozen foods, canned foods, ready-to-eat snacks, meals, chilled foods and more. For instance, according to research from IGD, a research and training charity in food and consumer goods industry of UK, predicted that UK’s food-to-go sector that includes convenience and ready-to-eat foods, is expected to reach £23.4 billion ($30.08 billion) by 2024.

The global meat products market size is expected to grow from $1.09 trillion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.2% to $1.55 trillion in 2026. The market share is expected to reach $2.09 trillion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growth in population increased the demand for several meat products including are salami, ham, sausages, bacon and others. This rise in demand from the population gave a major boost to the overall meat products market. According to the meat products market forecast, rapid urbanization especially in the developing economies supported the demand for meat products through increased product consumption and high awareness on protein and meat products.

Major players covered in the global meat products industry are JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Danish Crown.

TBRC’s meat products market report is segmented by type into pork, mutton, beef, other, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by product into chilled, frozen, canned /preserved, by nature into organic, conventional.

The meat products market report is segmented by type into pork, mutton, beef, other, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by product into chilled, frozen, canned /preserved, by nature into organic, conventional.

