PLUSnxt Announces Project Tracker App Compatibility for RelativityOne

PLUSnxt Announces Project Tracker App

App offers seamless e-discovery project tracking, transparency, and customer service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, announced its Project Tracker application is now compatible with RelatvityOne. PLUSnxt’s Project Tracker app centralizes all project inputs such as requests, instructions, and needs from clients into the Relativity workspace, enabling the PLUSnxt team to be significantly more responsive to client needs.

Project Tracker enables clients to access the app while working in their Relativity workspace and, with this RelativityOne compatibility expansion, will streamline the submission request process by increasing visibility for project managers and technical/analyst teams. Additionally, this further expands the PLUSnxt operations team’s expertise and increases speed and efficiency of the request approval process. The Project Tracker app provides complete transparency for the client and their project manager to see who is working on a request, the status of the request, and when it’s completed.

Project Tracker eliminates the need to manage a project by email, which can become inefficient and difficult to track important information and discussions. The app logs all data related to the project and provides an audit trail of all activities once the project is complete. It also enables project managers to manage the internal team’s assignments, prioritize details, and quickly provide clients with real-time updates and reports.

Project Tracker was developed on a similar premise to PLUS Accelerator, which gives organizations independent control of a RelativityOne environment with the managed support and partnership of PLUSnxt experts. Similarly, Project Tracker enables clients to take more control and manage their projects without leaving the RelativityOne platform.

“Often, the most significant difference between a good vendor and an exceptional vendor is the level of service,” commented Chris Cameron, Director of Account Services. “This tool enables us to be significantly more responsive to our clients. Not only are we enabling more project transparency, but we are giving clients more control of their projects. From a project management perspective, it allows our team to manage open tasks more efficiently, leaving more time to provide clients with strategic and technical expertise.”

“Understanding client needs and exceeding client expectations are two cornerstones of excellent service delivery. By bringing RelativityOne compatibility to PLUSnxt, their teams will be able to offer a heightened level of customer service,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “We look forward to the increased efficiency that RelativityOne will bring to PLUSnxt and their e-discovery service delivery.”

Project Tracker is now available in the Relativity App Hub, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners. With more than 125 apps now available, the App Hub gives users the ability to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the e-discovery process—and solve data challenges outside e-discovery.

Visit the PLUSnxt website or connect with PLUSnxt on LinkedIn for more information.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.