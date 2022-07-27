DASC 2022: Autonomous Systems in Air Transportation - a Roadmap, a Flight plan, a Blueprint for today & the future
AFuzion and DASC 2022 (Digital Avionics Systems Conference) bring AVIAION's best together in its 41st year in Portsmouth, VA, USA. September 18-22, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation, DO-178C, AI, MCP, Cyber-Security, DO-254, ARP4754A, Aerospace, eVTOL or AFuzion. Are these words familiar in your career, company, project or upskilling interest? AFuzion lives and breathes these concepts every day and will be a presenting sponsor at America's Largest Avionics Conference: DASC 2022 - Roadmap for Increasingly Autonomous Systems in Air Transportation. Hosted Sept 18-22, 2022, in beautiful Portsmouth VA, USA. LIVE!
Hundreds of engineers, technical presentations, tutorials, & exhibits will come together in this 41st year of the DASC Aviation Conference as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) continues its rich tradition of incorporating global attendees from diverse backgrounds to discuss relevant technical topics.
In fact, AFuzion experts, Mr. Ken Hebert, Chief Technical Officer, and Aharon David, Chief "WHO" (White Hat Officer) Officer will be highlighted Tutorial speakers at this year's Event.
Dr. Ken Hebert will speak Sunday, September 18th: "Understanding SAE ARP4754A and the new ARP4754B for Aircraft Systems".
Mr. Aharon David also presenting on Sunday, September 18th: "Certifying Airborne Systems’ Tools, Models, Object-Oriented Software, AI/ML – and beyond".
DASC 2022 Conference Objectives include:
• Providing a forum for free discussions of innovative ideas, research, development, and applications to stimulate and inspire pioneering work in the field of digital avionics and related areas.
• Acquiring high quality technical papers for publication in a DASC Proceedings and other appropriate publications such as the AIAA Journal of Aircraft and IEEE Systems Magazine.
• Advancing the progress of AIAA and IEEE entities, including Societies, Technical Committees and local Sections and thereby better serve the interests of all AIAA and IEEE members and the community at large.
• Engaging the interpersonal rapport of engineers and scientists interested in specialized and closely related fields.
• Exciting exhibitions of current hardware and software products, methods, and tools.
• Information of advances in digital avionics and to encourage and reward student academic participation.
• Collaborative International participation.
• DASC 2022 is committed to providing an environment that includes thought provoking, educational, networking, and recreational opportunities.
So, what is DASC Aviation, you might still wonder?
In the early 1970’s, the field of digital avionics was in its infancy. The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) saw a need to provide a forum of technical interchange in this new field and created the Digital Avionics Systems Conference (DASC). The first DASC was in Boston, Massachusetts in 1975. In 1979, the third DASC in Fort Worth, Texas; the AIAA and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) decided to put their efforts together thus creating what we now know as DASC, an annual conference hosted every fall in major cities across the United States and Europe with a large and diverse global following.
DASC 2022, proudly sponsored by the world's leading aviation companies and groups, like AFuzion Inc, and we are confident DASC will continue to serve the aviation and space communities for years to come. AFuzion looks forward to seeing YOU in Portsmouth, VA in September.
