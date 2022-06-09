"The Aviation Development Ecosystem" celebrates 5000+ copies sold in one year
"Already reading mine for a second time. And would you look at all those bookmarks? I haven't found a single book so useful in a long time." D.Hopkins - CTO, Horizon Aeromarine
"I have read & used The AVIATION DEVELOPMENT ECOSYSTEM book so much, that I had it rebound. I had it SPIRAL bound for easier reading while working at my desk!" D. Kim - NSE Technology
Today, the world's top Aviation & Aerospace Engineers develop the future. Safety is key as the skies welcome eVTOL, "civilians" in space, hydro-aero, & more.
The Aviation Development Ecosystem book sells 5000 copies in its One Year Anniversary!
Until this book, aviation developers searched through thousands of scattered aviation standards for relevant information on aircraft, systems, software, and hardware development. Like designing a skyscraper by searching through a hardware store for parts; the results were chaotic and disconnected at best.
Today, aviation systems are increasingly integrated, complex, and inter-related. A new Ecosystem approach is required to succeed in aviation development. In his latest book Aviation Development Ecosystem, Vance Hilderman, one of the world's foremost authorities on aviation development and certification clearly describes and explains in detail the true "Ecosystem" of aviation Safety, Systems, Hardware, and Software and "How To" apply the related standards and guidelines TOGETHER, including the following for aircraft, ground systems, eVTOL, rotorcraft, civil aviation, and military aircraft:
DO-178C for Airborne Software | ARP4754A for Aircraft & Systems Development | ARP4761 for Safety & Assessments | DO-254 for Airborne Hardware | DO-278A for Ground & Satellite Based Systems | DO-330 for Software Tool Qualification | DO-200B for Aeronautical Data | DO-326A for Cyber-Security | Quality Assurance & Certification | Aviation Plans, Standards, & Checklists | Reducing Engineering Certification Costs & Risks | Best Practices and How-To-Succeed in Aviation Development & Certification.
The author, Mr. Vance Hilderman, is the principal founder/CTO of three of the world's most significant aviation development/certification companies including TekSci, HighRely, and AFuzion. Hilderman has trained over 30,000 engineers in 700 aviation companies and 30 countries the above topics. His intellectual property is in use by 70% of the world's top 300 aviation and systems developers worldwide, and he has employed and personally presided over 500 of the world's foremost aviation engineers on 300+ projects the past thirty-five years. This book is the Capstone of his career and readily provides the practical knowledge gained via tens of thousands of hours designing and certifying the aviation systems relied upon today for civil aircraft, military aircraft, UAV's, eVTOL, satellites, ground systems, and UAS's.
"I wanted to bring the Aviation Development Ecosystem book to life for today's engineers & the engineers of our future. Tomorrow comes faster every day; our aviation & systems developers must be TRULY, TRULY... ready for it."
Colleen Clayton
AFuzion
email us here