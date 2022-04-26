AFuzion Celebrates the 10,000th Download of its Most Popular Aviation Technical Whitepaper “DO-178C Introduction”
From the introduction of DO-178 and M-TV in the 80's... we've all come a long way!
As Marcus Aurelius stated, "the opinion of 10,000 men is of no value if none of them know anything about the subject". AFuzion has polished 10,000 of the best engineers on earth to truly "KNOW" DO178.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFuzion celebrates the 10,000th download of its most popular aviation technical whitepaper “DO-178C Introduction”. As everyone in aviation knows, DO-178C is the mandatory “Guideline” for almost all avionics systems worldwide. But what is it really? 10,000 engineers worldwide have now downloaded this paper making in the most popular in AFuzion’s library of 30+ whitepapers available to AFuzion clients and Followers. In celebration of the 10,000th download, the normal $50 fee for this whitepaper is waived through May 15, 2022 (free download here: https://afuzion.com/do-178-introduction/ )
DO-178 has an innocuous title: ”Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification.” But it’s best not to judge the book by its cover. In reality. ‘178,’ as Industry slang calls it. is largely considered the bible of avionics software development. Interestingly, since it was first developed in the 80’s (a time in which there was relatively little software in safety-critical systems but everyone was watching M-TV), it has become the de facto embodiment for much of those systems. In fact, a careful examination of standards within Military aviation, medical devices, railroads, automotive, and nuclear power will reveal striking similarities with 178. An accidental coincidence? Hardly. Was 178 the first such standard? That answer hardly matters. except that history is important. And why is history important in the case of DO-178? Because 178 has evolved via three subsequent iterations and it’s important to understand the reasons for those changes.
