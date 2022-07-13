Symplify Enhances CRM Solution for Land-Based Casinos to Accelerate US expansion

Press Release Image SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symplify, market leaders in CRM and AI cloud solutions, has enhanced its service for the land-based casino sector with focus on the North American market.

Symplify is introducing a suite of new products within one release following analysis of current market demand to accelerate growth within the newly regulated North American market.

The North American gaming market is rapidly transforming into a hybrid of digital and physical presence. Symplify’s latest release aims to harness this paradigm with its Geolocational campaign and customer journey starters. Partners are now in position to open dialogue with customers using physical location as a catalyst for messaging.

SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal said, “AI is playing an ever-increasingly influential role in successful operations. Our mission is providing a 360° service for our partners, across multiple sectors, and I’m excited to add another vital layer to our solution and be working with Symplify as we continue to grow the business.

Geolocation starter enables brick and mortar casinos to launch their digital marketing journeys for customers who are physically in the venue. A casino now has the ability to make a seamless transition from physical to digital communication in real time.

Land-based and complementary to the Geolocation functionality is Symplify’s AI Engagement Optimizer. Here partners can engage with customers at physical premises using locational data. Combined with point of sale data means upselling is now possible in a real world setting. A typical example of this would be partners’ ability to now prolong customers’ stay at the live venue. Again, using real-time trigger messaging, the customer can receive incentive offers at the exact time that Symplify’s AI reveals that interest is waning.

An instance of this is providing a complimentary dinner voucher in an effort to affect the customers willingness to remain on site. The combination of this data, these campaign triggers and a multi channel campaign interface brings a new era of digitalisation to land-based casinos.

This extension of Symplify’s service has been synchronised with the SBC Summit North America where the CRM specialists will be showcasing the product (Stand #317) between 12-14 July 2022.

Symplify’s CEO Robert Kimber said: “As is so frequently the case with gaming, with a new market comes new opportunities and challenges. The enormity of the US market and the potential of “hybrid” marketing communication is incredibly exciting. Our new solutions provide our partners with even more scope to engage as the best possible moment with highly personalised messaging.”

ABOUT SYMPLIFY

Symplify is an award-winning SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Malta, Italy, Spain, Denmark, USA, Hong Kong, and Canada. With over 20 years in the industry, Symplify creates true personalised player experiences through an AI driven CRM ecosystem featuring cutting edge technology, where customers are in control of their own data. Their success stems from working closely together with their customers and developing features that enable the CRM team to be best in class. Symplify brings you the future of iGaming CRM, now.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.