Relevate and SavvyCard® forge strategic partnership to enhance the value of AMS/SSO Dashboard
The integration of SavvyCard's RE-Target® system into Relevate’s dashboard drives enhanced value for association and MLS customers
Integrating RE-Target into the Relevate SSO dashboard enables our customer partners to effortlessly generate non-dues revenue while maintaining our unparalleled focus on user experience.”SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavvyCard®, a leading provider of digital marketing and lead generation software, and Relevate (formerly MMSI), an innovator of single sign on (SSO) and association and MLS management systems (AMS), have entered a strategic partnership to drive more meaningful member engagement and actionable insights around members’ use of association and MLS-provided tools and services.
— Mark Richburg, Relevate CEO
The centerpiece of the new partnership is the incorporation of the RE-Target® affiliate advertising technology into Relevate’s unified AMS/SSO platform, giving associations and MLS organizations access to a turnkey advertising service to highlight association-provided resources, affiliates, and business partners, while generating non-dues revenue.
“Integrating RE-Target into the Relevate SSO dashboard enables our customer partners to effortlessly generate non-dues revenue while maintaining our unparalleled focus on user experience,” said Mark Richburg, Relevate CEO. “Our customers tell us that getting their members’ attention is one of their biggest challenges, and we’re excited to offer them an integrated solution that won’t add new demands on their staff. In SavvyCard, we found a like-minded partner who understands the industry and shares our commitment to serving it. This is the right solution at the right time.”
“The deep integration of RE-Target into Relevate’s class-leading dashboard drives much greater value for our association and MLS customers,” said Warren Dow, SavvyCard General Manager of Real Estate. “This partnership helps our customers maximize engagement with their resources, classes, and events while funding the next generation of tools to support their members. It’s a win-win.”
SavvyCard and Relevate are currently developing two RE-Target pilot programs with Relevate clients.
About Relevate:
Relevate combines the latest advancements in AMS & Dashboard design with decades of real estate industry experience to serve over 550,000 real estate professionals. With solutions for Associations & MLSs plus the industry's most innovative SSO, no one knows as much about Real Estate membership management as we do. Relevate’s Communication Center drives member engagement with automated email and texting services. Come visit us at letsrelevate.com to learn more about our AMS, SSO, and CFO Managed Services.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When RE-Target® is combined with SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate & SavvyCard for Affiliates, Associations and MLSs will have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
