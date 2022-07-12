Ohio Media School Teams Up with Rock the House to Hire Live Entertainers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Who knew a job interview could be so much fun!
Ohio Media School teamed up with popular Cleveland Entertainment Company Rock the House to offer pop-up auditions at our local campus.
Rock The House provides Northeast Ohio and surrounding areas with the best entertainment – DJs, Host MCs, live bands, lighting design and décor, ceremony and party audio, photo booths, videography and so much more!
Our very talented Ohio Media School students and grads were excited to show up for auditions and were more than ready to “Rock The House!” With interests that include behind-the-scenes production for MCs and DJs for live entertainment events, Rock the House offers a fabulous pathway for our graduates to grow and develop in their careers.
In a festive party atmosphere, it was exciting to host this hiring event and to have Rock the House Director of Entertainment Cory Enriquez and Entertainment Assistant Lisa Kuhnen on hand to talk about live entertainment and the many opportunities available with this northeast Ohio industry leader. Excited to recruit and hire Ohio Media School graduates, Kaylon Eppinger, Johnathan Miller, Shedrick Pruitt, Wayne Dancie, and Erica McNary, Rock the House has already booked their next campus event.
Pop-up auditions are scheduled for July 19, and Entertainment Assistant Lisa Kuhnen is very excited about the great opportunity that exists by partnering together, “Rock The House is happy to return to Ohio Media School after a very successful April recruitment. Students from Ohio Media School are well prepared to enter the world of entertainment as professionals and have proven themselves to be exceedingly valuable members of the Rock the House team. This partnership looks to offer students and graduates the opportunity of on-the-job training while simultaneously sharpening skills cultivated at Ohio Media School. We look forward to witnessing the fruits of this collaboration!”
Sharing a commitment to our graduate success while meeting the demands of the industry, Ohio Media School and Rock the House are working together to fill hiring needs with our career-ready graduates.
We thank Rock The House for sharing our vision and opening the door to many of our graduates who have developed their skills and continue building their careers.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools which includes Ohio Media School is devoted to each student and graduate and it is our mission to work collectively to help them achieve their career goals. Coupled with the strong relationships established with leaders in the industry we are successfully paving the way for our graduate success.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
John Girard
