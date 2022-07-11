Submit Release
It’s official. Daughter of California farmworkers makes U.S. District Court history

Ana Isabela de Alba – the 42-year-old daughter of Mexican immigrant farmworkers who grew up in South Dos Palos using a sleeping bag until she was 15 – became the first Latina judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Jul 11, 2022

