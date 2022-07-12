Energy Marketing Conferences Announces the New Wholesale Energy Trading Zone At Its Fall New York Conference

Register Now for EMC18, Marriott Marquis, NYC Sept 14-15th, 2022 EMC18 Wholesale Trading Zone

The “Wholesale Energy Trading Zone” will be an exclusive area for the top traders to have a place to meet with the hundreds of retail energy suppliers.

NEW YORK, NY, USA , July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC announced today the addition of an exciting new showcase hall to the Energy Marketing Conferences, the “Wholesale Energy Trading Zone” for its 18th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on September 14th & 15th, 2022.The “Trading Zone” will be in addition to the exhibitor hall where 40 of today’s top competitive energy vendors exhibit their latest products and news. The “Trading Zone” will be an exclusive area where more than a dozen of the top wholesale energy traders will have a tabletop area to meet with the hundreds of retail energy suppliers that are in attendance at EMC18.“We recognize that the wholesale energy traders are an important component in the competitive energy industry, and we’re excited to showcase them in the first-ever ‘Wholesale Energy Trading Zone’ at this fall’s Energy Marketing Conferences”, Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as Advanced Energy Capital, and LED Plus. “The Trading Zone will be a place where retail suppliers can meet with wholesale traders one-on-one to network and build strategic partnerships.”EMC will be inviting to the Wholesale Trading Energy Zone the leading wholesale trading companies including BP Energy, Calpine, Citi, Constellation, Direct Energy, EDF, Emera, Engie, Macquarie, Mitsui, Morgan Stanley, NextEra, Noble Americas, Shell Energy, Smartest Energy, Transalta, Twin Eagle, and Uniper.The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Accelerating the Energy Transition’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the industry-leading service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking in eight pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, two executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon and two receptions with live music.More than 500 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to networking with and learning from the most experienced thought leaders in the competitive energy industry. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.The panels include:• “Regulators Vs. Retailers: Crossing the Great Divide”,• “C-Suite Panel – the Biggest Challenges to Running a Retail Energy Supplier and How to Solve Them”,• “Best Practices in Risk Management During Inflationary Times”,• “Benefiting from the Solar, Storage, ESG and EV Revolutions”,• “Digital Engagement: How to Benefit from and Accelerate the Energy Transition”,• “Mergers & Acquisitions: Tackling the Challenges of Inorganic Growth” and• The CEO Round Table “The Future of Retail Energy”.The breakfast, luncheon, breaks, and cocktail receptions have all been designed to allow participants to maximize their learning and networking opportunities.Nominations are now being submitted for the “Leadership and Integrity” Award. The nominees are retail energy companies who have in the past year exemplified fine leadership qualities, and the highest level of ethics, and benefit their customers, communities, the environment as well as internal stakeholders. The winner will be announced at the luncheon on September 15th. Email info@energymarketingconferences.com with your nomination.Past winners include Georgia Natural Gas, Park Power, Tomorrow Energy, UGI Energy Services, North American Power, and Chief Energy Solutions, LLCSponsoring and exhibiting at the event are the titans of retail energy and the list includes: Altice USA, Answernet, Amperon, ArcTrade, Capco, Capital Foundry, Cinch Home Services, Crescent Mine Partners, Customized Energy Solutions, CG Infinity, Core Development, Earth Etch, EC Infosystems/Vertex One, EDF North America, Electric Advisors Consulting, Enerex, ESG, Enerknol, Enpowered, Feller Energy Law, Firefly Energy Solutions, Jules Energy, LED PLUS, Loyalty Solutions (Optimus), Macquarie Group, MarketSmith, NEXXA Group, Power Analytics Software, Powwr, PR Quinlan, RESA, SalesFocus, Shell Energy, Stevens & Lee, Systrends, Tally Group, TLP Software, Tomorrow Energy, Utility Rescue and Vericast.This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space.Learn More: Energy Marketing Conferences, www.energymarketingconferences.com To view the agenda – click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc18-september-14-15-2022/ To REGISTER HERE for the Energy Marketing ConferenceAbout Energy Marketing Conferences:Energy Marketing Conferences provides the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations at extremely affordable prices. EMC is the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to network and share knowledge. EMC takes place twice a year: Houston Texas in the Spring and New York City in the Fall.

