Traffic on West Virginia Turnpike nears 1.35 million vehicles during 11-day July 4 holiday travel period

Nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday.



“The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Traffic was exactly as we expected it would be. We were properly staffed, we were ready for it, and operations ran efficiently.”

Miller predicted traffic would top 1 million vehicles during the 11-day period, and the actual traffic counts easily topped that.



Heaviest traffic days were Friday, July 1, 2022, when 169,701 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, 139,956 vehicles used the Turnpike; 139,227 used the Turnpike on Friday, July 8, 2022; and 137,890 drove the Turnpike on Saturday, July 9, 2022.



“From what I saw on the road, most of the drivers were from out of state,” Miller said. “They enjoyed a safe, efficient ride on the West Virginia Turnpike."

This year's July 4 holiday figures were down from last year's count for the same 11-day period, when more than 1.45 million motorists used the Turnpike. Miller attributed the increase in the 2021 figures to the easing of COVID restrictions, and this year's downturn partly to high gasoline prices.

For the quickest, smoothest experience at the toll booth, Miller urges drivers to take advantage of West Virginia's E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan, which allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for a low annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for an E-ZPass transponder. All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass, allowing E-ZPass holders a quicker trip through the toll booth.

"The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists," Miller said. "After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself. The Governor's visionary idea for this program will pay dividends long into the future."

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.​​