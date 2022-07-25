Methanol Institute Appoints Matthías Ólafsson as Chief EU Representative
We are pleased that Matthías will take on this leadership role at the Methanol Institute”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) announced that Matthías Ólafsson has been appointed Chief EU Representative of the trade association effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Ólafsson will provide strategic vision and functional expertise in overseeing MI’s government and public affairs in Europe. He will lead stakeholder relations and the association’s undertaking to represent a strong voice for the methanol sector among policymakers in Brussels. Matthías succeeds Eelco Dekker who had served as MI’s Chief EU Representative since 2014.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Mr. Ólafsson joined MI in February 2021 and was most recently Manager of Government and Public Affairs in Europe. Prior to joining MI, Ólafsson occupied a commercial role at Icelandic eMethanol producer Carbon Recycling International (CRI). With CRI, he led efforts aimed at expanding sales and marketing capabilities and developed markets and applications for renewable methanol.
“We are pleased that Matthías will take on this leadership role at the Methanol Institute,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan. “Matthías has already demonstrated success in executing strategies that have been key to strengthening our presence in Brussels during these times of regulatory change in the sector. I am certain Matthías’ efforts will serve to amplify our voice across Europe.”
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors, and technology companies. Operating from its offices in Singapore, Washington, D.C., Brussels, Beijing and Delhi, the Methanol Institute serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting the growth of the sector at large.
Matthías Ólafsson
Methanol Institute
+1 7032483636
