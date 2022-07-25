Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,027 in the last 365 days.

Methanol Institute Appoints Matthías Ólafsson as Chief EU Representative

We are pleased that Matthías will take on this leadership role at the Methanol Institute”
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) announced that Matthías Ólafsson has been appointed Chief EU Representative of the trade association effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Ólafsson will provide strategic vision and functional expertise in overseeing MI’s government and public affairs in Europe. He will lead stakeholder relations and the association’s undertaking to represent a strong voice for the methanol sector among policymakers in Brussels. Matthías succeeds Eelco Dekker who had served as MI’s Chief EU Representative since 2014.

Mr. Ólafsson joined MI in February 2021 and was most recently Manager of Government and Public Affairs in Europe. Prior to joining MI, Ólafsson occupied a commercial role at Icelandic eMethanol producer Carbon Recycling International (CRI). With CRI, he led efforts aimed at expanding sales and marketing capabilities and developed markets and applications for renewable methanol.

“We are pleased that Matthías will take on this leadership role at the Methanol Institute,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan. “Matthías has already demonstrated success in executing strategies that have been key to strengthening our presence in Brussels during these times of regulatory change in the sector. I am certain Matthías’ efforts will serve to amplify our voice across Europe.”

******
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors, and technology companies. Operating from its offices in Singapore, Washington, D.C., Brussels, Beijing and Delhi, the Methanol Institute serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting the growth of the sector at large.

Matthías Ólafsson
Methanol Institute
+1 7032483636
email us here

You just read:

Methanol Institute Appoints Matthías Ólafsson as Chief EU Representative

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.