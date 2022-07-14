Fincapital Investments Acquires Silversmith Creek, Hires ResProp Management for Property Management in Jacksonville, FL

Residents at Silversmith Creek get to enjoy many amenities, including a sparkling pool.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Fincapital Investments to manage Silversmith Creek, a garden style apartment complex located in the coastal city of Jacksonville, Florida – built in 1971 and located on 7.75 acres. The property is composed of 140 units and offers various one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plan options that range from 650-1,150 sq ft of living space. ResProp Management now manages over 11,000 apartment homes for third-party owners and plans to add over 3,000 more in 2022.

Silversmith Creek Apartments amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, a 24-hour laundry facility, and a fitness center. Residents can also enjoy the private community dock and a playground for families with young kids.

This unique property is located in the Glynlea/Grove Park Neighborhood area, in close proximity to Atlantic Blvd and Southside Blvd; convenient access to major highways provides plenty of shopping and dining options for Silversmith Creek residents. The St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville’s most popular hub for retail, dining, and entertainment experiences is only a 15-minute drive away. The property is also situated between the two major interstates of 95 and 295, which offers access to any part of Jacksonville within a 45-minute drive.

With the recent addition of Silversmith Creek to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Fincapital Investments.

Silversmith Creek, managed by ResProp, serves over 200 residents.

"The expansion of our partnership with Fincapital Investments through its acquisition of Silversmith Creek reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Luke Leins, Senior Director of Business Development for ResProp. "We are looking forward to making improvements to the community and delivering our premier service to residents. We thank Fincapital Investments for their partnership and look forward to continuing to build this well-aligned relationship in Jacksonville and beyond."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate.

Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Fincapital Investments:

Fincapital Investments, headquartered in Miami (FL), helps professionals achieve financial freedom and capital preservation through multifamily investments. The Fincapital Investments team focuses on creating passive income for their investors.

Media Contact: