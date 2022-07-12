Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,460 in the last 365 days.

Juli Smith, President of The Smith Consulting Group, Featured in Hunt Scanlon Media

They were so frustrated with the fact that their candidate who they had identified on their own, interviewed, screened, and had taken all the way through their process had left them at the altar”
— Juli Smith

PLANO, TX, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Juli Smith, President of The Smith Consulting Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Hunt Scanlon Media, Counteroffers: How to Avoid Your Offer Being Turned Down

Plano, TX 7/12/2022

The last three companies that Juli Smith, president of The Smith Consulting Group, spoke with shared a similar frustration about the candidates they had recently extended offers to: They lost out to a counteroffer. “They were so frustrated with the fact that their candidate who they had identified on their own, interviewed, screened, and had taken all the way through their process had left them at the altar,” she said.

The process that The Smith Group uses can usually help to avoid such a situation when helping a client fill a role, she says. But for companies that aren’t working with a firm like hers, Ms. Smith has a number of suggestions that can help to avoid this kind of disappointment.

Read more: https://huntscanlon.com/counteroffers-how-to-avoid-your-offer-being-turned-down/

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Juli Smith, President of The Smith Consulting Group, Featured in Hunt Scanlon Media

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.