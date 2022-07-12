Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, July 12

AMES, Iowa – July 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

C-2023-1

Election of Commission Officers

Richard Arnold elected chair

Charese Yanney elected vice chair

Linda Juckette, Commission Chair

D-2023-2

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919

TD-2023-3

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Davenport

Approved

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027

TD-2023-4

Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: U.S. 20 from Sundown Road to Cottingham Road

Approved

Bryan Bradley, deputy director,
Location and Environment Bureau,
515-239-1787

TD-2023-5

Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: U.S. 151 from Wendling Road past Springville

Approved

Bryan Bradley, deputy director,
Location and Environment Bureau,
515-239-1787

TD-2023-6

Public Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations

Approved

(Link to news release)

Rebecca Law, transportation planner,
Public Transit,
515-239-1765

TD-2023-7

Infrastructure Bill Policies

Approved

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Davenport: Up to $942,074 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 1,170 feet of Zenith Avenue and reconstruction of approximately 1,765 feet of West 83rd Street located on the northwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to more than 50 acres for light industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

