Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, July 12

AMES, Iowa – July 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter C-2023-1 Election of Commission Officers Richard Arnold elected chair Charese Yanney elected vice chair Linda Juckette, Commission Chair D-2023-2 Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 TD-2023-3 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Davenport Approved Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 TD-2023-4 Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: U.S. 20 from Sundown Road to Cottingham Road Approved Bryan Bradley, deputy director,

Location and Environment Bureau,

515-239-1787 TD-2023-5 Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: U.S. 151 from Wendling Road past Springville Approved Bryan Bradley, deputy director,

Location and Environment Bureau,

515-239-1787 TD-2023-6 Public Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations Approved (Link to news release) Rebecca Law, transportation planner,

Public Transit,

515-239-1765 TD-2023-7 Infrastructure Bill Policies Approved Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Davenport: Up to $942,074 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 1,170 feet of Zenith Avenue and reconstruction of approximately 1,765 feet of West 83rd Street located on the northwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to more than 50 acres for light industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

