Commonwealth Lodging Management Adds 5 Properties to Portfolio

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Lodging Management was recently awarded five third-party management assignments in Virginia and South Carolina. These properties include a 382-room portfolio of Courtyard by Marriott hotels located in Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Yorktown/Newport News, Virginia. Courtyard by Marriott has long led the industry when meeting the needs of the modern business traveler since breaking into the market over 30 years ago. Courtyard has continuously evolved, pushing the boundaries of design, style, and service in the upscale category – introducing game changing amenities like the Bistro fast casual restaurant and collaborative lobby spaces.

The other properties include a 223-key dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in Columbia, South Carolina. These premium brand hotels were recently built (opened in late 2019) and sit in an excellent location in downtown Columbia, immediately adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus. The property boasts a variety of amenities, including on-site fitness center, indoor pool, business center, 4,500 square feet of meeting space, and on-site full-service restaurant.

Commonwealth Lodging Management will oversee all operations and repositioning of the hotels. “The significant reinvestment in these properties, along with strong leadership teams in place at each location, will position these assets as top performers in their respective markets,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging. “It is an incredible opportunity to have this portfolio of hotels under the Commonwealth Lodging umbrella and we know they are poised for continued success.”

The portfolio is comprised of the following assets:

1. Hilton Garden Inn, Columbia Downtown, 1200 Pickens Street, Columbia SC 29201

2. Home2 Suites, Columbia Downtown, 1210 Pickens Street, Columbia SC 29201

3. Courtyard by Marriott, Virginia Beach/Norfolk, 5700 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach VA 23462

4. Courtyard by Marriott, Newport News Yorktown, 105 Cybernetics Way, Yorktown VA 23693

5. Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Coliseum Central, 1917 Coliseum Drive, Hampton VA 23666

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC, and has extensive experience with nationally recognized select- and full-service franchises operating in suburban, secondary and tertiary markets. The company specializes in focused, hands-on management of hotels for institutional clients and owners to stabilize property management, improve cash flow and develop sell/hold strategies. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthlodging.com.