Villas of Holmdel, N.J., Convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., to Host Free Happy Hour, Live Hula Show
Luxurious retirement and assisted-living senior community offers a fun-filled opportunity to learn about the many benefits enjoyed by its residentsSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas of Holmdel, N.J., a luxurious retirement and assisted-living senior community convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., is offering a wonderful, fun-filled opportunity to get acquainted with its array of high-end amenities and concierge lifestyle.
Seniors and their family members are invited to stop by the Villas of Holmdel Wednesday, July 20, 2:30-4:30 p.m., to enjoy a free happy hour, live hula performance, and tour of the posh, health- and wellness-centric community.
During the festive gathering, Villas experts will be on-hand to discuss the unique features of the resort-like independent- and assisted-living campus, and the many benefits enjoyed by the community’s residents.
RSVP IS A MUST
As space is limited for this special open-house event, RSVP is required, no later than July 13.
To confirm your reservation, please call 862-682-4388, or email LeslieP@TheVillasofNJ.com.
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com.
