MTSS Monday Minute, July 11th, 2022 – Reviewing Maine’s MTSS Framework Graphic – Is now available!

Have you seen the most recent MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features a sort of “fieldtrip” where we navigate over to a video within the video and explore Maine’s MTSS Framework as it appears on the MTSS webpage. In the video we walk through each of the 4 pillars of the framework and briefly explore the components of each pillar.

Summer book club reminder!

All of the available texts for the MTSS summer book clubs have been accounted for, and most have been mailed. The Effective Universal Instruction books are completely mailed, and the few remaining copies of The Knowledge Gap that still need to go out will be mailed later this week. Remember, ALL educators are welcome to join the book discussion by registering below. So, if you have read the book and want to join in, please do so! And, if you are waiting for the Effective Universal Protocol to come out, you can expect that to be mailed by the end of the day, Monday, July 11th.

For further information, reach out to Andrea Logan, Maine DOE Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist at andrea.logan@maine.gov.