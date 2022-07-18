Cytogel Announces Addition of Paul Mango to its Advisory Board
Veterans’ Supporter Paul Mango advocates for safer & non-addictive pain management
With Cytogel’s innovative, alternative to classical opioid treatment, we’re creating life-saving optionality for patients in hospitals and on the battlefield.”DARIEN, CONN., USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates, dedicated to safer pain management, announced the addition of Paul Mango, Veteran Supporter and Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to its Advisory Board, joining other renowned voices from the medical, scientific and advocacy community.
— Paul Mango
CYT-1010 is an endomorphin compound that targets the right receptors of the central nervous system to block pain – with minimal adverse effects: In a Phase 1 clinical study, CYT-1010 demonstrated safety and significant analgesic activity. In preclinical studies, at therapeutic doses, it has been shown to provide:
• Safe and effective pain relief
• Impressive anti-inflammatory effects
• Little to no addiction potential
• No respiratory depression
Backed by scientific evidence that elucidates its novel mechanism of action, this groundbreaking approach is differentiating itself from existing opioids and presenting an attractive alternative treatment for people in pain.
"We are grateful that Paul Mango is joining us as a strategic advisor, sharing his deep experience for addressing urgent healthcare needs, including the crisis of opioid addiction and the catastrophic loss of life," said C. Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel. "As the Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and previous Senior Partner leading McKinsey’s Global Health Care Practice, Paul has proven to be effective in bringing forward important life-saving changes over very tight timeframes. This will help propel our mutual mission of providing a safer, non-addictive option for pain management. Paul, a positive voice for Veterans, joins us at this critical time as we take CYT-1010 into Phase 2 Clinical Development, which will bring us that much closer to realizing a safer treatment for patients in pain.”
Mr. Mango spent most of his career at McKinsey & Company, where he served healthcare clients as a Partner and Senior Partner. During Mr. Mango's tenure as a Partner, he led McKinsey's U.S. Health Care Practice and then the Global Health Care Practice. He was also the Head of McKinsey’s U.S. Center for Health Reform from 2013-2017.
After leaving McKinsey, Mr. Mango served as the Chief of Staff at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2018. A year later, he was appointed to the role of Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy for the Department of Health and Human Services, serving directly with Secretary Alex Azar from 2019 until January 2021. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the introduction of industry-changing regulations involving transparency and interoperability. At the request of the White House during the COVID pandemic, Mr. Mango led an effort to rebuild the Strategic National Stockpile and played a central role in helping to deliver vaccines in record time through Project Operation Warp Speed.
Prior to his business career, Mr. Mango served in the United States Army where he was a Field Artillery Officer with the 2/321 FA, 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC. During his time in the service, he successfully completed training at the U.S. Army Ranger School, U.S. Army Airborne School, and U.S. Army Jumpmaster School. Mr. Mango is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was a Distinguished Cadet and where he earned a BS in General Engineering. He also holds an MBA from Harvard University, graduating as a Baker Scholar.
Mr. Mango is active in funding veterans’ causes over many years including the production of the documentary “Journey to Normal: Women of War Come Home”. He serves on the Board of HM3 Partners Independence Fund, a charitable gift foundation helping veterans, first responders, and youth. He lives in Jackson Hole, WY with his wife.
“We’ve seen tragic increases in opioid fatalities over the past two years and we recognize the need is real and the urgency is now. With Cytogel’s innovative, alternative to classical opioid treatment, we’re creating life-saving optionality for patients in hospitals and on the battlefield,” said Mr. Mango. “It’s a privilege to work with a company that is striving to break a common route to addiction and create a new treatment, a new solution to pain treatment.”
Cytogel also recently announced that Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman, and founder of the national mental health nonprofit, The Kennedy Forum, has joined the firm’s Advisory Board, as well as Christopher Gharibo, MD, a leading clinical and scientific practitioner and Professor with the Departments of Anesthesiology, Peri-Operative Care & Pain Medicine and Orthopedics at New York University School of Medicine, serving as the Medical Director of Pain Medicine at NYU Langone Hospitals Center.
Disclosure:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may not share our views on the safety and/or effectiveness of this product candidate and may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any such applications that may be filed or pending for CYT-1010, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of CYT-1010.
Kimberly Weinrick
Cytogel
kweinrick@cytogelpharma.com