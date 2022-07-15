NITA Announces New On-Line Curriculum: Counterterrorism, Advanced Financial Profiling
NITA, the largest online training provider for investigators and security professionals, has added an advanced course on Counterterrorism, with online learning
NITA is thrilled to offer this accelerated training, created by industry experts, where students can learn real-world topics that are related to their profession.”LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, the largest online training provider for investigators and security professionals, has added an advanced course on Counterterrorism. Classes are available online for immediate enrollment with 100% on-demand learning.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
This course is state and board approved for four (4) hours of continuing education and industry-related professional development training. Within this training, Investigators will learn that the primary vulnerability to terrorism is how the organization receives and uses financial support. Knowing this, NITA’s training will teach that a key method of preventing, detecting, and deterring terrorism is to monitor, investigate, control, mitigate, and eliminate the terrorist organization’s access to funding.
This course provides a study of historical strategy, as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures, which may provide a plausible approach to Counterterrorism. With this in-depth training, the Investigator will uncover the financial aspect of tracking terrorism. Experts will teach the financial business model of terrorist groups, the financial flow of funds, and the profile of terrorist groups’ financial resources.
“NITA is thrilled to offer this accelerated training, created by industry experts, where students can learn real-world topics that are related to their profession,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “Our continuing education courses are state and board approved and offered in an online platform for ease of training for our students. This course exceeds the typical investigative and security training requirements, advancing career knowledge”
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
