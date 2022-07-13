Franklin County Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction
Franklin County Real Estate Auction August 3, Malone, NY. Auction consisting 225+ properties including acreage, camps, homes and commercial
This year Franklin County will have 225+ auction lots including acreage, camps, homes and commercial properties”MALONE, NY, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin County Treasurer, Frances Perry, has announced that Franklin County will hold a Real Property Tax Auction beginning 10AM at Mo’s Pub & Grill, 3357 State Route 11, Malone, New York. Several improved properties will be available to pre-view prior to the auction and according to a showing schedule posted to the auction company’s website on July 29. All auction information, including the entire list of 225+ properties is available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com.
— Jennifer Gableman, Auctioneer
The auction consists of lots, acreage, camps, homes and commercial properties. People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to listen to a pre-recorded audio file on the company’s web site now or by attending a ‘Bidder’s Seminar’ at the Franklin County Court House, 355 West Street (rear entrance) on Monday, August 1 at 7PM. The informative seminar is facilitated by company representatives and is particularly useful for those attending the County’s auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions” and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers. The seminar is a great opportunity to learn and to ask questions about the entire auction process.
This is a Live auction with online bidding. Bidders looking to bid in person, but skip the registration line, can complete the Internet Bidding Packet by registering for the auction online now. Or you can register and bid online only. Auction-day registration will begin at 8:00AM. Prospective bidders must register by signing the “Terms and Conditions of the Auction,” produce a photo ID such as a valid driver’s license or passport and provide their social security number before obtaining a bidding number. (Incorporated entities will need to bring a copy of their EIN number, a copy of the state incorporation filing receipt, and a corporate resolution authorizing the registrant to bid.) The deed will be issued in the name that is on the registration, and ownership of the property is not conveyed until the deed is recorded in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.
Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to 20% or $1,000 of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) immediately while attending the auction. The deposit must be paid by cash, bank teller/cashier check, money order or credit card (Master Card or VISA only). When a bank teller/cashier check or money order is used for the deposit, it must be made payable directly to: Franklin Treasurer, with no further endorsement. Business checks and personal checks will NOT be accepted. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their due-diligence research prior to bidding at the auction.
The NYSAuctions.com Team is a d/b/a of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley, NY. The company provides real property tax auction services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 150 municipal-property auctions since 1991.
Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here
