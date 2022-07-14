STM Canna to Showcase LaunchPad Pre-Roll Scale and Atomic Closer at CannaCon Detroit

STM Canna's Turnkey Pre-Roll Systems from Grind to Pack to Weigh to Close STM Canna Atomic Closer Pre-Roll Closing Machine STM LaunchPad Pre-Roll Weighing Machine

STM Canna will showcase the latest in cannabis automation technology, specifically STM Canna's complete pre-roll turnkey workflow system.

The STM Canna LaunchPad is the only scale available which can simultaneously weigh 72 pre-rolls in a matter of seconds” — Erik Blackerby

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, a pioneer and manufacturer of industry-leading cannabis post harvesting technologies, will exhibit at the CannaCon Detroit Expo on July 22nd and July 23rd to highlight the latest in cannabis automation technology.

Attendees will get a first-hand look at STM Canna's complete pre-roll turnkey workflow and the opportunity to consult with our knowledgeable staff.

The feature of this expo is the brand new LaunchPad scale and Atomic Closer. Both of these systems compliment the complete STM turnkey workflow system. The LaunchPad lowers operational overhead by dramatically increasing production speed and output, and reducing waste.

"The LaunchPad is the only scale available which can simultaneously weigh 72 pre-rolls in a matter of seconds," Erik Blackerby, STM Canna's Chief Operating Officer said. "It allows operators to define specific target weight parameters and tolerance percentages quickly and easily, with results immediately visible on a 20" heads-up display."

The Atomic Closer is the only ultra compact pre-roll closing machine designed to incorporate the human touch for a true premium quality look and feel. The It can close 72 pre-rolls in 45 seconds with a professional crown folded finish, and functions as the important final step in STM's pre-roll workflow process.

STM's focus at CannaCon Detroit will include a demo of the complete automation workflow system featuring the STM Mini-Revolution grinder, the popular STM Mini-RocketBox Plus pre-roll machine, the LaunchPad pre-roll scale and the Atomic Closer automated pre-roll closing machine.

STM Canna's turnkey systems are modular, small form and high impact workflow solutions designed specifically for companies of all sizes. The unique system includes everything needed from grind to close.

STM Canna offers the only modular pre-roll systems designed for ease of use and scalability. STM advances with you as your production and business grows.

In addition to the current line up of industry leading post harvest processing technologies, STM Canna has several innovative products in development to augment and compliment our turnkey packages.

Upcoming 2022 Conferences highlighting STM Canna's innovations:

• ICBC International Cannabis Business Conference, July 19-20, Berlin Germany

• CannaCon Midwest July 22-23 in Detroit Michigan. CannaCon is the largest B2B expo in the Midwest.

• The Cannabis Conference August 23-24 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The Cannabis Conference delivers the latest technologies, services, and solutions for cannabis businesses.

• CannaCon Denver, September 24-25 at the Denver Convention Center

• MJBizCon Las Vegas, November 15-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Marijuana Business Conference is the largest B2B conference in the world.

About STM Canna: Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has remained the cannabis industry’s most trusted supplier of commercial modular post harvest processing technologies including our complete pre-roll turnkey systems consisting of cannabis grinders, pre-roll machines, the LaunchPad weighing module and bespoke automated pre-roll closing machine, the Atomic Closer.

With clients across 41 U.S. States and numerous international markets, STM Canna is a preferred partner for a range of businesses, from small producers to the world's largest, most well-known cannabis brands. STM Canna redefines industry standards by providing the best automated production solutions available on the market.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry-leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit stmcanna.com.

STM Canna Complete Turnkey Workflow System