5 Companies Building Big Things in 2022
Here are 5 companies and their leaders currently building large projects to help move business, industry and even humanity forwardTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the core of the creation of every company is the need to solve a problem – whether for an industry, the public, and sometimes even the world. But some companies rise above others to solve problems through innovative solutions, and we have drawn up a list of these top companies solving problems that don’t just benefit their stockholders but also help to improve the world.
These five leading companies and their leaders found ways to solve social impact problems, improve healthcare and create an overall better planet in the process.
#5 - Juvo Is Building a Worldwide Financial System Inclusive for the Low-income Population
Juvo is building an inclusive financial system for those in underbanked communities who are creditworthy by creating financial identities and credit history.
Through mobile network data, they are establishing financial identities for 68% of adults worldwide in the underbanked population and bringing them into the formal financial system.
Juvo discovered that while 83% of the adult population have mobile phones, 68% of them are underbanked. So, they have partnered with mobile operators to generate financial data using mobile network data, data science, and machine learning. The transactions from mobile can be used as a financial record for those with no financial history.
They are utilizing Financial Identity as a Service (FiDaaS), and credit providers can use the service to make decisions about their credit worthiness, target qualified leads, screen applicants, and optimize loan portfolio management.
Steve Polsky, the CEO of Juvo, has built a career in founding, nurturing, launching, and managing early-stage technological innovations. He has many years of experience in growing and managing several successful technology ventures and is at the forefront of achieving financial inclusion for all.
This technology is helping build an inclusive financial system for low-income populations worldwide by providing basic financial services for the underbanked. It is currently operating in 27 countries on 4 continents.
#4 - MIT45 Is Developing Technology to Level the Playing Field
While many companies are still using old technology to run their sales process, MIT45, a company based in Salt Lake City UT, has set itself apart by developing and implementing a new technology called the digital sales cards to create an effective sales process.
This technology will help to enable small companies who are often left behind due to a lack of resources compared to large behemoths (who often block innovative companies who can make a positive impact). Using this innovative tech, small companies can have access to similar customer outreach and personalization typically only seen in enterprise sales systems. This helps to level the playing field for startups and increases competition in the marketplace resulting in improvements to the customer experience.
This technology is both cost and time-effective, providing value for the company and the customers. It was originally developed by Elify, but the team at MIT45 has taken it to a new level. It is expected to gain traction as it continues delivering value and impacting the sales procedure.
The interactive sales card works via a QR code that can be used by just tapping phones together, sending a text link, and several other ways.
This sales technology has an innovative feature that provides real-time updates of prices to vendors and suppliers. MIT45 has synchronized this into their sales system. As a result, vendors can get up-to-the-second pricing information, enabling them to make informed decisions when placing orders, thereby eliminating the time wasted waiting for an updated price list. It has also saved costs for the company by doing away with the cost of creating an updated catalog of price lists to be sent to vendors.
Additionally, it has an interactive feature that has streamlined the process of finding qualified prospects and turning them into customers. This feature makes it easy for the sales team to interact easily with the prospect by providing a customization and tracking option. It customizes the individual sales process by providing specific details, including videos, website pages, and other sales information that will make the sales flow seamless for the prospect. The tracker enables the sales team to monitor and follow up on the prospect. This is an essential innovation that has enhanced the sales experience and improved the performance of the team.
The CEO of MIT45, Ryan Niddel, has been pivotal to the implementation of this new technology that has made the sales team more effective. He has a proven track record of boosting the performance and revenue of companies, and he is currently replicating this success in MIT45.
MIT45 has cultivated a culture of excellence in the industry, and this technology is expected to transform the company and take it to the next level.
#3 Ferrum Health is Using AI to Reduce the Occurrence of Medical Error
Ferrum Health is a health technology company partnering with hospital systems to reduce the rate of medical errors to improve patient outcomes.
While many hospitals have an AI system in place, few implement it to its potential (or oftentimes at all). The low adoption is due to cost, inadequate staff resources, and inability to scale. Ferrum Health is addressing this problem by handling the deployment and management of this technology to enable healthcare leaders to focus on delivering patient care.
Ferrum's AI hubs serve to deploy AI applications across health systems to support multiple service and patient populations. Their system validates all the applications to ensure they are effective in the patient population.
The CEO and Co-founder of Ferrum Health, Pelu Tran, who has an excellent entrepreneurship spirit and a strong interest in health tech was motivated to start the company after watching his uncle suffer from lung cancer that should have been treated easily had it been detected earlier. He built the company to help healthcare providers navigate the technological complexity that abounds in deploying new applications in health systems for better patient outcomes.
AI technology is developing rapidly, and most hospitals find navigating the system challenging. Ferrum Health is doing the heavy lifting job of deploying and managing these tools to assist healthcare providers while they focus on their core objective, which is delivering adequate patient care.
#2 Woebot Health is Making Mental Healthcare More Accessible Through AI
Woebot Health is a personal mental health ally powered by AI and grounded in therapeutic clinical research that takes you through quick conversations and check-ins to suggest clinically-tested tools and approaches to try out to help you start feeling like yourself. It eliminates appointments and waiting rooms and is creating new ways in which mental healthcare can be delivered and easily accessed by people at any time.
Woebot is based around a chatbot that draws from cognitive behavior therapy to monitor mood and help people learn about themselves. It combines natural language processing and psychological expertise to communicate with people. Then it sends carefully curated videos and tools based on individual moods and needs at that time.
The founder of Woebot Health, Dr.Alison Darcy (a clinical research psychologist), has always been interested in the intersection of psychology and technology. She recently stated, " I've always thought of therapy as having a lot of design issues. The fundamental one is, of course, access. Most people who need help won't get in front of a clinician at all…I was trying to figure out, how do we make treatment more accessible?"
Woebot Health is committed to solving a little bit of the problem associated with the lack of therapists, insurance issues, and therapists scheduling issues. The mission of the company is to make psychological tools radically accessible.
#1 GrubMarket Is Making Fresh and Healthy Food Easily Accessible
GrubMarket is a food technology/e-commerce company whose mission is to digitally transform the American food supply chain industry by providing an online platform that connects consumers with local farmers and producers.
They use a mobile application to run a door-to-door delivery service of food produce at unbeatable prices through their in-house delivery team. The company believes that price should never be a barrier for people to eat healthy and well. They work with farmers and producers to deliver high-quality foods at affordable prices at up to 50% less than what is typically available in other grocery stores.
The CEO of GrubMarket, Mike Xu, has worked in software development in various capacities and has hit tremendous milestones for those companies. He is bringing this experience into building this food Tech company. According to him, "our angle is to bring software and e-commerce technology to digitally transform the industry, the entire supply chain, from the first mile to the last mile."
GrubMarket is working to make it possible for wholesalers to access high-quality exclusive products and for individuals to order farm-fresh home delivery products easily. They are working tirelessly to make the service available in every state in the United States.
