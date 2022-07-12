Accelerynt joins PagerDuty Integration Program to Deliver Real-Time Incident Reporting
Accelerynt's Sentinel Notification Push is now part of the PagerDuty verified integrations program.TX, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt, an industry leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft managed security services, announced it has joined PagerDuty’s Integration Program. This integration will help reduce response time and streamline incident reporting for Microsoft Sentinel customers.
“We are thrilled to have our Sentinel Notification Push be part of the PagerDuty verified integrations program. This integration provides customers with the ability to easily receive Sentinel incidents and alerts via the PagerDuty platform.” said Mike Reyes, Accelerynt Chief Security Officer.
This integration highlights Accelerynt’s dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience by allowing them to manage their incidents in the PagerDuty incident report platform. By getting this critical information in the hands of the right people at the right time, companies can respond to incidents quickly and reduce time to respond.
To learn more about Accelerynt’s integration with PagerDuty, please visit GitHub - Accelerynt-Security/AS-PagerDuty-Integration: Integrates Microsoft Sentinel with PagerDuty
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently. To learn more visit www.accelerynt.com today.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc. (:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, DocuSign, Doordash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.
Stephanie Gosnell
Accelerynt
info@accelerynt.com
