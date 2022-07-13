Freedom Creators and Lovell Partner to Provide FreedomWand® to Federal Healthcare Systems
Lovell Government Services will represent Freedom Creators as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
It’s time we prioritize the health and well-being of individuals who quietly struggle to live independently.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and Freedom Creators are proud to announce that they have partnered to provide the FreedomWand® to federal healthcare systems. FreedomWand is a portable, personal toileting aide and hygiene tool designed to help adults living with disability, obesity, limited range of movement, and/or injury gain independence. This partnership means government customers such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the Department of Defense (DoD) will be able to access FreedomWand through Lovell, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), on all major government contract vehicles.
FreedomWand was created to address a problem not often talked about; the ability to groom and toilet oneself when faced with physical barriers. Veterans and servicemembers are at a heightened risk of sustaining short-term and long-term injuries due to their time in service. Some may find themselves in a position where they are unable to reach all parts of their body. Unique from other toilet aids, FreedomWand offers portability, multiple lengths, and versatility of use. It is more than just a toilet paper aid; it is a personal hygiene aid that helps people take care of their toileting, bathing, shaving, and ointment application.
The Freedom Creators’ story began in 2006 when founder, Deborah Tacoma, broke her back in a car accident. During the 4 and a half month healing process, she became frustrated with her limited range of motion. Embarrassed to ask someone for help in the bathroom, and determined to regain her own independence with her personal hygiene, she created the FreedomWand.
Deborah and her nurse friend tried many products that either did not work well, were not portable, or were just not long enough. There was nothing on the market that could help with her washing, wiping, shaving, and applying lotions or creams.
Deborah invented the Freedomwand to be the only personal hygiene aid that is portable, multi-length, and grips multiple toileting tools (such as: toilet paper, shaver, loofah, and ointment pad). The FreedomWand disassembles to fit into a discreet and portable carry bag, allowing for an active independent lifestyle.
Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America’s fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to serve Veteran and military patient populations better, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. As the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor for FreedomWand, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. FreedomWand has already been awarded a spot on the DLA’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT) and the DoD’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). It is pending addition to the VA’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on Lovell’s contract vehicles allows a streamlined acquisition experience for purchasing departments while helping government customers meet their procurement goals for SDVOSBs.
“It’s time we prioritize the health and well-being of individuals who quietly struggle to live independently. The FreedomWand not only gives people their privacy but also their dignity and independence.” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.
"The next time an OT is asked, ‘How do I reach...?’ by a patient struggling with personal hygiene care, they have a great solution to offer. Our partnership with Lovell will really help mobilize FreedomWand in the Federal space so Veterans and military communities can access this useful tool through their provider." Deborah Tacoma, Founder, Freedom Creators.
About Freedom Creators
Since 2006, Freedom Creators, a woman-owned business based out of Holland MI, has been committed to helping people who experience toileting difficulties due to a limited reach. This limitation is caused by: spinal/back injuries, arthritis, carpal tunnel, stroke, hip/knee/shoulder pain, obesity, paraplegia, etc.
Our vision is to help as many people as possible regain their personal hygiene independence and dignity physically, spiritually, emotionally, or mentally by improving patient recovery outcomes as it relates to their toileting care. Our commitment is to have exceptional customer service to those we serve and help in any way we can. Contact us any time at: freedomwand.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge and essential medical products to the Federal Market and providing government customers with a seamless customer service experience. Additionally, Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast-track and distribute the latest medical technologies to the Federal Government.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
