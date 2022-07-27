BusinessExpos.com Brings CannaTech to the Chicago, Illinois Area Next Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals for the Midwest’s largest B2B CannaTech Expo from Aug. 3rd - 4th, 2022 at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illi.
We are proud to be returning to the Chicago area for the third year to bring the latest in the CannaTech industry to the region. With many industry exhibitors, dozens of seminar speakers, and key sponsors, this is one event serious CannaTech professionals will not want to miss.
Key sponsors include:
● Harvest 360
● Webbgro
● Canna-Z Company
● Simple Solvents
● Cannabis & Tech Today
● Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan
“Our sponsors’ knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with BusinessExpos.com, said.
With seminars covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $1.87 billion industry.
Key seminar sessions include:
● “Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Tips & Tricks” - Brandon Bahr, Simple Solvents
● “Adult Use Marijuana State Programs and the Emerging Conflict of Delta 9 THC Derived from Hemp” - Jana Weltzin, JDW Counsel
● “License Opportunities in the Midwest” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Attracting and Managing Investors” - Clement Hayes, Block45 Legal
● “Maximize Your Profits! Prevent Failed Tests and Inspections, While Lowering Energy Costs” - Steve Collins, FreshLight LLC
● “Social Equity Panel: Leveling the Playing Field for Social Equity Applicants in Illinois” - Todd Scattini, Harvest 360 Technologies
To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://businessexpos.com/agenda.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at one of our expos?
Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
● Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
● Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
● MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Ohio CannaTech - June 28-29, 2023 - Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Jennifer Wynn
BusinessExpos.com
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other