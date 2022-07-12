Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark Debuts Multi-Million Dollar Penthouse

Crown Reef's luxury penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows in the oceanfront living and dining room. Crown Reef's master bedroom in the new penthouse features balcony access and a luxury experience. The master bathroom in the Crown Reef Penthouse features a soaking tub, double glass shower, bidet, and more.

Newest Penthouse In Myrtle Beach Offers Unmatched Luxury

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, one of the largest resorts on the Grand Strand, is debuting Myrtle Beach’s newest Penthouse valued at close to $2 million.

“We are beyond excited to reveal this new standard of luxury for Myrtle Beach visitors,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “Guests will be blown away at the details in this four-bedroom penthouse.”

The expansive, 3,800-square-foot penthouse features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The penthouse includes:

• Unmatched views with a balcony that stretches the full length of the unit.

• Master king suite with a private bathroom featuring a soaking tub with ocean views, double glass shower, and bidet.

• Spacious oceanfront living and dining room

• Modern kitchen with an oversized island

• State-of-the-art lighting

• Richly designed bathrooms

• Private bedrooms

• Washer and dryer

• Daily maid service

“This is the largest single accommodation renovation at our resort,” said Simmons. “Guests will truly feel as if they are in their own private vacation home.”

Named on Forbes Best Hotels in Myrtle Beach list, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark offers guests a fun-filled array of amenities. Penthouse guests will have access to the year-round, four-story-tall waterpark, the longest oceanfront resort lazy river in Myrtle Beach, delicious on-site dining, beach access, and much more.

Penthouse availability and information can be viewed here.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts

VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodation units, ranging from studios and efficiencies to one-bedroom suites and two-, three-, four-bedroom condos. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a wide range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best on-site amenities including pools, water parks, lazy rivers, whirlpools, restaurants, oceanfront pool bars, bowling center, tennis center, racquetball courts, fitness rooms, miniature golf course and even South Carolina’s first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for accommodations and meeting space for retreats, meetings, and conferences.