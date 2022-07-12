Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, has been canceled.
____________________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board
You just read:
Read more about August monthly Parole Board meeting is canceled
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.