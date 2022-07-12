MV Crash w/ Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1004264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/10/22; 04:12

TOWN: SOUTH BURLINGTON

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 N / MM 86.1

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: CALVIN LESAGE

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FAIRFAX, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT SIDE BUMPER AND WHEEL

INJURIES: NECK INJURY

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/10/22 at 04:12, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Northbound, MM 86.1 in the Town of South Burlington. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest facing northbound on the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Calvin Lesage, was traveling northbound on I-89 before the crash. Lesage stated he swerved to avoid a deer crossing his path and tried to correct himself but overcorrected, then drifted off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Lesage sustained a neck injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Spillanes Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Fire Department and Spillanes Towing.

Trooper Carl Exantus

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

2777 St George Rd,

Wiliston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Carl.Exantus@vermont.gov