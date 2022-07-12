MV Crash w/ Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/10/22; 04:12
TOWN: SOUTH BURLINGTON
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 N / MM 86.1
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: CALVIN LESAGE
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FAIRFAX, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT SIDE BUMPER AND WHEEL
INJURIES: NECK INJURY
HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/10/22 at 04:12, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Northbound, MM 86.1 in the Town of South Burlington. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest facing northbound on the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Calvin Lesage, was traveling northbound on I-89 before the crash. Lesage stated he swerved to avoid a deer crossing his path and tried to correct himself but overcorrected, then drifted off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Lesage sustained a neck injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Spillanes Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Fire Department and Spillanes Towing.
Trooper Carl Exantus
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
2777 St George Rd,
Wiliston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111