Williston Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 09, 2022 at 2302 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of VT Route 104 and VT Route 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Avery Brooks
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VICTIM: Agency of Transportation - Cambridge
Age: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 09, 2022 at approximately 2302 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch at the intersection of VT Route 104 and VT Route 15 in the town of Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene and located an unoccupied white 2012 Nissan Altima with significant damage to the front and rear of the vehicle with airbag deployment. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on VT Route 104 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at VT Route 15, traveling through the intersection and crashing into standing road signs. It was determined that Avery Brooks (20) of Williston was operating the vehicle at the time and had left the scene after the crash. Brooks was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 14, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES