Williston Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 09, 2022 at 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of VT Route 104 and VT Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Avery Brooks

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VICTIM: Agency of Transportation - Cambridge

Age: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 09, 2022 at approximately 2302 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch at the intersection of VT Route 104 and VT Route 15 in the town of Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene and located an unoccupied white 2012 Nissan Altima with significant damage to the front and rear of the vehicle with airbag deployment. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on VT Route 104 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at VT Route 15, traveling through the intersection and crashing into standing road signs. It was determined that Avery Brooks (20) of Williston was operating the vehicle at the time and had left the scene after the crash. Brooks was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 14, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES