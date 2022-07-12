Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,366 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / 3 Car MV Crash with Injury

 STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1004283                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks     

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2022 at 2148 hours

STREET: North Road

TOWN: Hinesburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: # 1725

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and Dark

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry – Light Traffic

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Valerie Spadaccini

AGE:   72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Minor / Treated and Released at Scene

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PASSENGER: Daniel Spadaccini

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Billy Bennett

AGE:  43

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant Damage to Front and Rear

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: BJ Bennett

AGE:  20

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Significant / Broken Leg Injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On July 10, 2022 at approximately 2148 hours, Vermont State Police from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a multi car motor vehicle crash with injury in the area of 1725 North Road in Hinesburg.  Troopers along with Hinesburg Fire / Rescue, Richmond Rescue and Williston Fire Department arrived on scene and located a male with a significant leg injury.

 

Initial investigation revealed that Billy Bennet (43) of Hinesburg was traveling north on North Road in Hinesburg operating a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that became disabled partially in the roadway.  BJ Bennett (20) of Hinesburg was operating a 1995 Toyota Tacoma which was parked close to the Jeep, facing south onto oncoming traffic using their headlights to illuminate the front of the Jeep.  At this time, Billy and BJ were between both vehicles attempting to repair the Jeep.  Valerie Spadaccini (72) of Hinesburg was traveling north on North Road with her passenger Daniel Spadaccini (75) of Hinesburg when she was unable to see the disabled Jeep in the roadway, colliding with the back of it.  Momentum pinned BJ between the Jeep and the Toyota Tacoma, causing severe / broken leg injury.

 

BJ and Billy were both transported to UVM Medical Center for their injuries.  This crash is currently under investigation.  At this time, speed or impairment do not appear to be factors of the crash.  Anyone who may have witnessed the events are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at VSP – Williston (802)878-7111.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

You just read:

Williston Barracks / 3 Car MV Crash with Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.