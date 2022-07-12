Williston Barracks / 3 Car MV Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2022 at 2148 hours
STREET: North Road
TOWN: Hinesburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: # 1725
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and Dark
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry – Light Traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Valerie Spadaccini
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: Minor / Treated and Released at Scene
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Daniel Spadaccini
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Billy Bennett
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant Damage to Front and Rear
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: BJ Bennett
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Significant / Broken Leg Injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 10, 2022 at approximately 2148 hours, Vermont State Police from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a multi car motor vehicle crash with injury in the area of 1725 North Road in Hinesburg. Troopers along with Hinesburg Fire / Rescue, Richmond Rescue and Williston Fire Department arrived on scene and located a male with a significant leg injury.
Initial investigation revealed that Billy Bennet (43) of Hinesburg was traveling north on North Road in Hinesburg operating a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that became disabled partially in the roadway. BJ Bennett (20) of Hinesburg was operating a 1995 Toyota Tacoma which was parked close to the Jeep, facing south onto oncoming traffic using their headlights to illuminate the front of the Jeep. At this time, Billy and BJ were between both vehicles attempting to repair the Jeep. Valerie Spadaccini (72) of Hinesburg was traveling north on North Road with her passenger Daniel Spadaccini (75) of Hinesburg when she was unable to see the disabled Jeep in the roadway, colliding with the back of it. Momentum pinned BJ between the Jeep and the Toyota Tacoma, causing severe / broken leg injury.
BJ and Billy were both transported to UVM Medical Center for their injuries. This crash is currently under investigation. At this time, speed or impairment do not appear to be factors of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the events are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at VSP – Williston (802)878-7111.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111