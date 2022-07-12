Berlin Barracks / DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003932
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/09/2022 at 1904 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Jeremy Dodge
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jeremy Dodge. While speaking with Dodge indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Dodge being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dodge was transported to Barre City Police Department without incident where he was processed for DUI. Dodge was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 07/27/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Berlin, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191