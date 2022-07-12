Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI #2

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003932

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION:  Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/09/2022 at 1904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Dodge

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jeremy Dodge. While speaking with Dodge indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Dodge being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dodge was transported to Barre City Police Department without incident where he was processed for DUI. Dodge was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 07/27/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2022 at 0800 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Berlin, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

You just read:

