St Johnsbury Barracks//Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/8/2022 between the hours of 0333 & 0348

INCIDENT LOCATION: 664 Memorial Dr, St Johnsbury (St J Subaru)

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks is investigating stolen catalytic convertors from multiple vehicles that were located in the parking lot of St J Subaru. On 7/11/22 VSP St. Johnsbury was contacted by St J Subaru about vehicles missing catalytic convertors that were parked on their lot. Some of the vehicles were service customers.

 

After reviewing the footage from the surveillance cameras it was determined that the catalytic convertors were taken on 7/8/22 between the hours of 0333 and 0348 by two individuals driving a silver Jeep SUV hatchback. The license plates appear to be either from Massachusetts or New Hampshire.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 






 

