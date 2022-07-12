South Carolina Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee to Meet July 13

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 12, 2022

The South Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 am in Room 2406 of the Columbia Mills Building, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29210. In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link:

For questions, contact Charlene Bell at bellc@dhec.sc.gov, or DHEC Media Relations by emailing media@dhec.sc.gov or calling (803) 898-7769.
 

