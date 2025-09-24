Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,514 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Trauma Data/PI Subcomittee to Meet Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Sept. 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Stroke Registry Task Force will meet Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. virtually. The agenda and Microsoft Teams link are available on the meeting event page.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Carolina Trauma Data/PI Subcomittee to Meet Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more