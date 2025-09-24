South Carolina Trauma Data/PI Subcomittee to Meet Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 24, 2025 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Stroke Registry Task Force will meet Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. virtually. The agenda and Microsoft Teams link are available on the meeting event page. ###

