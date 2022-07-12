# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 2

# of DV Arrests – 0

07-02-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Cherryfield on Joshua Sprague (43) of Wesley. Joshua held a suspended license and the license plates on his vehicle did not belong to the vehicle he was driving. Joshua was charged with Operating after Suspension and Attaching False License Plates.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in East Machias on Linda Strojny (76) of Lubec. Linda’s registration was expired for two years, and she neglected to obtain a Maine license within 90 days of becoming a Maine resident. She was summonsed as a result of the stop.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 in Crawford on Misty Thurlow (35) of Calais. Misty was exceeding the speed limit by 21mph and she possessed a suspended driver license. She was summonsed during the stop.

07-04-22

Trooper Einar Mattson responded to a traffic complaint on Rte. 1 in Hancock. As a result of the stop Herman Bishop (42) of Franklin was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a traffic complaint on the Stud Mill Road, Grand Lake Stream Subsequently Joel Betz (59) of Grand Lake Stream was summoned for Driving to Endanger.

07-07-22

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed Benjamin Barnes (38) of Danforth, for Operating after Suspension after a traffic stop in Danforth.

07-09-22

Corporal Blaine Silk responded to an auto accident on Rte. 1 in Hancock. The operator, Deborah Sinclair (53) Sullivan was administered Narcan at the scene and transported to Maine Coast Hospital. Deborah Sinclair was summoned for OUI Drugs by Corporal Silk.