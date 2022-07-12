Join the Government of the Netherlands at World Water Week!

NETHERLANDS, July 12 - The overarching theme 'Seeing the unseen. The value of water' is structured around three main perspectives:

The value of water for people and development

The value of water for nature and climate change

The financial and economic value of water

The Government of the Netherlands is convening and co-convening several sessions and events around a diversity of topics including valuing water, youth engagement, resilience of ecosystems and more.

The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemaker will join the World Water Week closing ceremony. Interaction with Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS) representatives will be possible at the Preparing for an inclusive and action-oriented UN 2023 Water Conference session and in the High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa.

Don't miss the talk show with Henk Ovink, Special Envoy for International Water Affairs, Kingdom of The Netherlands and Mr. Sulton Rahimzoda, First Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

A unique watershed moment for the world, the UN 2023 Water Conference is our chance to bring everyone together, commit to real and meaningful action, to ensure a water secure world for all, by all by 2030. This World Water Week, join us in uniting the world for water!