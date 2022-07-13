Beans.ai Enables the Creation of 3D Digital Twins, Indoor Navigation as Part of Esri Partnership
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Beans.ai, a disruptive location intelligence company established a deeper Esri Partner Network relationship with Esri to enable the creation of 3D digital twins, indoor navigation, and automated apartment parking assignments.
By leveraging Esri's technology stack, Beans.ai's expansive database of over twelve million multi-family addresses and over fifty million points of interest data points are now available to both companies' customers. The dataset powers the construction of hyper-accurate geospatial models including, precise units, windows, entrances, access points, and other points of interest. This advanced technology solves pain points for multiple verticals, including logistics, real estate, and telecom, that require complete visibility and insight into a property and its surrounding area.
A real-life example of the benefits of this technology occurred when a top three telecom carrier wanted to analyze 5G coverage for select MDUs. Beans.ai used its data and Esri's ArcGIS 3D Analyst to create 3D models compatible with digital twins and tagged all the windows to the correct apartment units to help Verizon optimize its tower placement and improve overall reception.
Additionally, the partnership between Beans.ai and Esri has the power to improve self-tours significantly. For example, Beans.ai produced precise, turn-by-turn indoor routing using Esri's ArcGIS Network Analyst extension and ArcGIS Indoors. This data was then supplied to self-tour companies, Fetch and Rently, to simplify and improve a prospect's experience at a complex.
Furthermore, the Beans.ai and Esri partnership makes it possible to auto-assign parking spots for MDUs, which property managers can use to optimize thousands of spaces in just a matter of seconds. For example, Beans.ai helped Greystar, an international real estate developer, assign ideal parking spots for a large apartment complex that ensured fair walking distances. This parking assignment was only possible through Beans.ai's accurate unit 3D location data and Esri's tech stack.
Until recently, this enhanced partnership between Beans.ai and Esri was only available to select clients. Today's public release is an exciting moment for both companies as this technology unlocks significant opportunities across several industries.
"Content partners are critical to Esri's Digital Twin strategy. Beans.ai's hyper-local MDU content and services provide a significant complementary enhancement to the ArcGIS system," said Dominik Tarolli, Director of Smart Cities at Esri.
Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri added, "Through their strong ArcGIS alignment and engagement with Esri, Beans.ai has done a fantastic job leveraging the Esri Startup Program benefits. It's very exciting to see their rapid growth in the market."
As a member of the Esri Partner Network and a recipient of the 2022 Esri Creative Content Provider Award, Beans.ai is excited to deepen its partnership with the international GIS software leader and extend additional capabilities to Esri users.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About Beans.ai
Beans.ai is a location intelligence company that creates hyper-accurate data for secondary addresses and has over 12 million apartment units mapped with over 50M points of interest data, making it the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. The company offers multiple products and services that are used by leading delivery companies, including UberEats, Instacart, FedEx, 300 other third-party logistics companies, major telecom carriers, and government and public safety agencies.
