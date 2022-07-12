Dynamicweb & New Dynamic LLC Partner to Empower eCommerce Experiences with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement
Dynamicweb’s eCommerce digital Marketing solution enables companies to automate and personalize experiences with full integration to their Microsoft Dynamics.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb, a global eCommerce platform for both B2B and B2C businesses, is excited to announce its partnership with New Dynamic LLC. New Dynamic empowers businesses to provide better customer experiences and build stronger relationships using the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement platform. This partnership will enable companies to provide highly customer-centric, personalized eCommerce experiences driven by data shared between both their eCommerce and CRM systems.
“This is a unique partnership for us because New Dynamic really is 100% focused on CRM and customer engagement solutions, which means both our teams will be able to spread their wings fully on what’s possible with eCommerce personalization and integrated marketing using that customer data,” said Ryan Meade, Chief Alliance Officer of Dynamicweb. “We always approach eCommerce projects with a customer-centric mentality, but working with a partner solely focused on that area of the business will let us build on that even further.”
“The integration between Dynamicweb and a leading CRM platform like Dynamics 365 provides a number of benefits for organizations wanting to provide the best online customer experiences possible,” said Jeff Ney, President of New Dynamic. “New Dynamic is excited to enter into this new partnership and help make these benefits a reality for Dynamicweb customers across the US and globally.”
By having a seamlessly integrated eCommerce and CRM environment, companies can more easily automate the end-to-end, personalized eCommerce experiences that customers have come to expect. These include anything from recommended products, promotions, and tailored email communications and automations. Additionally, they can identify sales trends within their CRM solution that relate to eCommerce strategies and campaigns, driving a feedback loop for continuous optimization. Hitting the mark on customer experiences is more important than ever, and it’s all driven by the key integration of customer data. With this new partnership, customers will be well-equipped to outshine their competition and provide highly personalized experiences at scale.
About Dynamicweb
Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing its all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics and other ERP systems. The Dynamicweb platform unifies the core critical components to successful online experiences, including customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), web content personalization and marketing. Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, Weber Grills, Ibanez, TricorBraun Flex and Australian Gold. For more information, visit dynamicweb.com
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+1 310 405 0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com