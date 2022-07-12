Berdon LLP’s New Technology & Life Sciences Practice Offers Comprehensive Suite of Services
Berdon LLP, a top-tier New York-based accounting and advisory firm, has expanded its practice area to service the Technology and Life Sciences industry.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm Berdon LLP has expanded its service offering with the launch of a dedicated Technology and Life Sciences Practice.
Jeff Kovacs has joined the partnership as a lateral hire and is serving as an Audit Partner and Leader of the Technology and Life Sciences Practice, which offers audit, tax, and consulting services that not only provide companies with accurate and reliable financial reporting but also help them manage risk, improve performance, and prepare for a liquidity event.
The explosive development and dynamic environment of the technology and life sciences industry requires companies at the forefront of innovation—no matter what stage they are in—to have a trusted advisor that provides support and guidance to help enhance business operations and fuel growth. Berdon knows that every company’s needs are unique and differ based on where they are in the life cycle, so the Firm’s professionals rely on extensive technical insight and superior, personalized client service to help navigate the intricacies of the competitive landscape and improve performance by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of key business processes.
Though adept to service the entire industry, the Practice’s particular expertise focuses on sectors, including:
- Software and SaaS
- Advanced manufacturing
- Robotics
- FinTech Life Sciences
- Venture capital and private equity funds
For more information on the Firm and its area of knowledge, organizations and their leaders can refer to the new Technology & Life Sciences section of Berdon’s website in addition to the recent newsletter, which was launched to keep contacts informed on all things technology and life sciences.
The launch of the Technology and Life Sciences Practice bolsters Berdon's already deep technical expertise in tax, accounting, and audit services with the unmatched understanding of the industry that Jeff Kovacs brings to the Firm. The team at Berdon prides itself on helping its clients navigate an ever-changing financial landscape and is excited to bring that depth of knowledge to this new sector.
About Berdon LLP:
Berdon LLP has been delivering excellence and professionalism to its clients since 1917. The team at Berdon uses their collective experience and expertise to advise clients and help them achieve their strategic and financial goals. Berdon offers a diverse skill set that allows them to support their clients who are in a wide variety of industries. Named one of the nation’s top accounting and advisory firms by trade and consumer publications, Berdon has offices in Manhattan and Long Island.
Bridget Doidge
Berdon LLP
+1 212.832.0400
bdoidge@berdonllp.com