Join Bath Garden Center in Planting Trees, Shrubs, and Perennials
Now is the opportune time for gardeners everywhere to add new plants to their gardens.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a great time to consider adding a new plants to outdoor living spaces, and the expert gardeners at Bath Garden Center love to help their customers build the garden of their dreams.
Bath Garden Center offers such a wide selection of trees, shrubs, and perennials. They boast a huge selection that can be planted at any time over the next few months. So, whether a customer is looking for a native plant or drought-tolerant plant, or something to grow in full sun or full shade, Bath Garden Center has everything needed to get started.
They also have a wide variety of plant species that will fit the needs of any gardener. Their extensive inventory includes anything from groundcover plants to blooming plants, pollinator-friendly plants, and more!
In order to further assist their customers with their home gardens, Bath Garden Centers has a useful Plant Finder tool that can help customers find and learn about plants that will grow well in specific areas. They are excited to continue supporting their customers with their gardens and look forward to continuing to grow alongside them in the seasons to come.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center and Nursery has served the people of Fort Collins, Colorado for the past fifty years. Tom Bath founded Bath Garden Center in 1965 with a pickup truck and a few tools. The nursery and garden center was established organically after Tom began his landscaping company. He purchased some land to store tools and plants after he started his landscaping company, and the nursery and garden center quickly followed. Tom decided to open the retail business after several members of the community stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two. Bath Garden Center has since expanded to include a boutique, a garden center, and landscaping services. In recent years, they have grown their business to include online sales, and have established themselves as a haven for gardeners in the Fort Collins area.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 970-484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com