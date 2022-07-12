Seattle Gummy Company Announces Sponsorship of Team RWB
Seattle-based functional gummy company is thrilled to partner with America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with Spartan, Seattle Gummy Company is honored to show their support for Team RWB. Team Red, White, & Blue is on a mission to enrich veteran’s lives through real-life and virtual opportunities focused on building a healthier lifestyle for physical and mental health. Seattle Gummy is showcasing their support for Team RWB by sponsoring them in the upcoming Seattle Spartan Trifecta Event Weekend.
Like Team RWB, Seattle Gummy is on a similar health mission. By releasing the first gummy drug approved by the FDA, SGC is committed to bringing people effective, functional supplements that improve overall health and wellness. With a comparable vision, SGC’s partnership with Team RWB only felt like a perfect, natural fit.
Seattle Gummy encourages people to show their support for Team RWB by signing up for the upcoming Spartan race event. Seattle Gummy and Spartan are offering an exclusive gift pack for everyone who participates. These gift packages include a $50 coupon to Seattle Gummy Company, Energy gummies on race day, an Event day t-shirt, “Ready for Anything” book signed by Joe De Sena, and Spartan Hydration. Proceeds will be donated to Team RWB. When signing up, don’t forget to use code, GIVE-GUMMYSEATTLE at checkout to qualify.
The Seattle Spartan Trifecta Event Weekend in Snohomish, WA has the following races available to run: Beast 21k with 30 Obstacles on August 13th, Sprint 5k with 20 Obstacles and Super 10k with 25 Obstacles on August 14th, and Kids Race 1-3k with obstacles on August 13th and 14th.
About the Company:
Seattle Gummy Company was founded by Dr. Connie Wan who believed there had to be a better way when it came to administering medications and supplements. SGC had a single focus, to create performance-focused gummy products that pair the power of bioactive ingredients with Traditional Chinese Medicine. They offer a variety of innovative gummy formulations that focus on energy, wellness, beauty, and more. All SGC products are vegan, non-GMO, all natural, and made in the USA. With formulations developed by their in-house Ph.D. scientists, SGC is able to revolutionize a household favorite into a results-driven delivery vehicle enabling consumers to GET __ DONE every day.
Brad Fitch
Seattle Gummy Company
+1 2062570464
bfitch@seattlegummy.com