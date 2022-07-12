Courtemanche & Associates Assists Clients with Post Survey Support
The Courtemanche & Associate’s team of consultants are assisting both new and existing clients with post survey support.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accrediting and Regulatory agencies, such as TJC, CMS, DNV, AAAHC, and others, are back in force, conducting surveys at healthcare facilities and many organizations are reporting an overall increase in the number of citations or findings.
With new and updated requirements being implemented frequently, and the staff shortages healthcare facilities are experiencing, many organizations need the expert guidance Courtemanche & Associates provides in assisting with developing and monitoring Action Plans as well as Training and Education on problematic findings found during survey.
Courtemanche and Associates is continually pursuing ways to better support partners and Healthcare Professionals. Through our vast array of services, we can assist new and existing clients with all their Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance needs whether it be Survey Readiness, Post Survey Support, Infection prevention, Education & Training, Interim Support, Resources and Tools and more.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy Began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her Mission lives on through Courtemanche & Associates. They Specialize in Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting Services. C&A works tirelessly to aid healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care. Request a proposal today, and let Courtemanche & Associates leverage their more than 27 years of combined regulatory expertise and wisdom to your organization’s advantage!
N/A
Courtemanche & Associates
+1 704-573-4535
info@courtemanche-assocs.com