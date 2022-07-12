Aesthetic Record Expands Patient Loyalty with ASPIRE Galderma Rewards Integration

Aesthetic practices can take advantage of the first-of-its-kind integration between ASPIRE Galderma Rewards & Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic practices can extend the the benefits of ASPIRE Galderma Rewards from within their existing Aesthetic Record Point-of-Sale

Aesthetic practices continue to experience explosive growth, and the challenge is always to bring more and more efficiency to daily operations.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, LLC today announced the launch of a native integration between its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management software platform and the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards patient loyalty program. This marks the first integration of its kind in the U.S. Aesthetic industry and provides Aesthetic Record’s 8,000 clinics with a seamless connection to Galderma’s award-winning program that supports more than two million patients throughout their aesthetic journey.

This end-to-end integration brings a simpler, more convenient way for Aesthetic Record’s 15,000+ day-to-day users, a combination of healthcare providers and administrative staff, to record Galderma treatments and incorporate patient reward savings from within the system’s Patient Wallet. It also gives patients direct access to instantly redeeming ASPIRE Galderma Rewards points with their Aesthetic specialist at the time of treatment.

“Aesthetic practices continue to experience explosive growth, and the challenge is always to bring more and more efficiency to daily operations,” said Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer at Aesthetic Record. “We feel confident that by providing a seamless workflow with ASPIRE Galderma Rewards, a best-in-class patient loyalty program, our healthcare providers can save time without sacrificing experience.” In addition to the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards integration, Aesthetic Record’s continual enhancement of features such as online booking, web-based patient portal, integrated Point-of-Sale (POS), and complete photo management are helping practices grow their patient base and drive revenue without increasing staff costs or administrative tasks.

From finding a specialist to direct-to-consumer reminders and campaigns, ASPIRE Galderma Rewards helps drive new and existing patients into practices for treatment. At the same time, Aesthetic Record’s practices can leverage online booking so patients can book with a specialist 24/7 and redeem rewards for starting and continuing their aesthetic journey at their next visit. Together with Galderma, Aesthetic Record anticipates this streamlined approach will expand ASPIRE Galderma Rewards into more US Aesthetic practices giving more patients access to treatment rewards.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we’re in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

To earn exclusive rewards, bonuses and discounts on Galderma's aesthetic treatments, join the ASPIRE Rewards program. To learn more about ASPIRE, visit www.aspirerewards.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Randles-Friedman

Corporate Communications, Galderma Laboratories, LP

zach.randles-friedman@galderma.com

About Aesthetic Record, LLC

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, an eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers, is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

Aesthetic Record & ASPIRE Galderma Rewards Launch Full integration