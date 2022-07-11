U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Peter Meijer for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Muskegon, M.I. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Peter Meijer (R) to represent Michigan’s Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, create jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“A fourth generation Michigander, Congressman Peter Meijer is relentless in delivering for his constituents,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “His commitment to free enterprise and focus on solutions critical to moving his district and our nation forward have earned him the support of the U.S. Chamber. He understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Western Michigan. We are proud to endorse Congressman Meijer and stand with our state and local chamber partners in support of his candidacy.”

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the leading voice for businesses across our country, and I'm grateful to have their endorsement in my campaign for re-election in MI-03,” said Rep. Peter Meijer. “I'm eager to continue advancing our shared goals of moving our economy forward and passing legislation that unleashes business innovation and fosters growth."

“Congressman Meijer is a commonsense conservative deeply committed to his constituents,” said Jim Holcomb, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber. “He’s also a strong, proven leader in Washington, D.C. who works hard to address our economic challenges and advance job growth opportunities.”

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Friends of West Michigan Business, the Grand Rapids Chamber Political Action Committee, has unanimously voted to endorse Congressman Peter Meijer for re-election in Michigan’s Third Congressional District,” said Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Peter Meijer has long been a son of West Michigan, and after serving his country oversees, returned home to later pursue a different kind of public service. He knows the importance of creating a thriving business environment through policies that enhance economic growth and job creation. Peter Meijer is a champion for businesses of all sizes, and with his proven track record, we are confident in his ability to represent everyone in West Michigan effectively.”