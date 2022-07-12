Arizona-based Nevoa® Expands Its Footprint to Include Two Local Medical Rehabilitation Facilities
The Center at Val Vista and The Center at Tucson contracted with Nevoa for the latest disinfection technology: Nevoa’s Nimbus robot and Microburst solution.
The heightened attention to improving disinfection over the past few years has highlighted the need to incorporate technology to reduce deficiencies in manual cleaning and improve outcomes.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a healthcare technology company based in Gilbert, Arizona, today announced its latest expansion into the medical rehabilitation market. The Center at Val Vista and The Center at Tucson are the first short-term rehab facilities in Arizona to incorporate the latest in automated disinfection technology, as they advance their commitment to providing the cleanest and safest environment for their residents and staff.
— Ernest Cunningham
“Nevoa applauds Jason and his teams at these facilities for recognizing the need to challenge the status quo and raising the bar for patient safety in a highly competitive market,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “The heightened attention to improving disinfection over the past few years has highlighted the need to incorporate technology to reduce deficiencies in manual cleaning and improve outcomes. This innovative technology gives already dedicated Environmental Services staff an additional tool for success as they champion an ever-increasing focus on high level disinfection.”
Nimbus is a robot that atomizes Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied patient or procedural room. The disinfectant reaches 100% of room surfaces and disinfects the air as well. Nimbus’ rapid dehumidification process automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution making the room immediately ready for the next patient. The system has been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause HAIs and is 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Automating the disinfection process has also shown to reduce labor by up 64%.
“The Center at Val Vista and The Center at Tucson are thrilled to be piloting the Nimbus in a collaborative effort with Nevoa, Inc., to continue setting the bar for excellent patient outcomes in the Skilled Nursing short-term rehab environment,” says Jason Gerodias, Senior Executive Director of the Arizona and Texas Centers. “Our team’s dedication to improving infection control has been an ongoing and significant focus and we are excited to evolve in the safety services that we provide not only to our patients, but also to staff and visitors. We feel fortunate to be able to implement this forward-thinking process that allows us the opportunity for continued excellence in our field.”
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded to invent technology-based disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs) that endanger the health of patients and staff while costing the healthcare community billions of dollars every year. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices to highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost. To address the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes the answer is in technology-based solutions that automate disinfection after every patient discharge. For more information, visit https://nevoainc.com.
About The Center at Val Vista and The Center at Tucson
The Center at Val Vista and The Center at Tucson serve patients needing physical rehabilitation and/or complex nursing care. Our highly qualified, caring staff provide care in a beautiful, hotel-like atmosphere to help our patients achieve strength and functionality. Skilled-nursing care, family involvement, psychological care and discharge planning complement a well-rounded, individualized program and encourage each patient's transition to their highest functional level. With state-of-the-art equipment and unparalleled comfort and amenities, our physician-driven care plan is designed to maximize the quality of our care. Learn more at https://centeratvalvista.com and https://centerattucson.com.
