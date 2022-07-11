July 11 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Begins Bipartisan Post-Election Risk-Limiting Audit of Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election

Denver, July 11, 2022 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold convened a public meeting today to establish the random seed for the 2022 Primary Election Bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA). RLAs provide a high statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.

“Bipartisan Risk Limiting Audits are one of Colorado’s many tools to ensure our elections are secure and accurate,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado remains the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit is a critical piece in helping ensure that.”

At the meeting, 20 individual 10-sided die were rolled, establishing each digit of a 20-digit random seed. The division’s voting systems team then entered the random seed into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s open-source RLA software. This process resulted in a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit, which is both truly random and replicable, thus ensuring the statistical validity of the audit.

The random seed established at today’s RLA public meeting has been published on the Audit Center of the Secretary of State’s website and is as follows:

Roll #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 Seed 6 3 4 5 4 6 6 0 3 9

Roll #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 Seed 0 1 0 3 1 6 9 4 6 2

On Friday, July 1, the Secretary of State’s office selected the statewide and countywide target contests for the 2022 Primary Election RLA. The complete list of target contests is available on the Audit Center.

The state is using Colorado RLA Software Version 2.3.70.1. The open-source code for the software can be found at https://github.com/cdos-rla/colorado-rla#start-of-content.