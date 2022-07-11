Re: Highway/Traffic Notification
I 89 NB at mm39.9 in Brookfield is back open
I 89 NB at mm39.9 Brookfield is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.